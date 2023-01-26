English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Our struggle against Hindi imposition will continue, says Stalin

    Addressing a Language Martyrs Day public meeting here on Wednesday, held in honour of those who had died as part of the anti-Hindi agitation in the State in the past, Stalin said the ruling BJP at the Centre has made it a practice to "impose Hindi."

    PTI
    January 26, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST
    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin accused the BJP-led Centre of being 'brazen' over 'imposition' of Hindi and asserted that his party, the ruling DMK, would continue to resist any attempts to force the language upon the people or the State.

    Addressing a Language Martyrs Day public meeting here on Wednesday, held in honour of those who had died as part of the anti-Hindi agitation in the State in the past, Stalin said the ruling BJP at the Centre has made it a practice to "impose Hindi."

    "The BJP government which is ruling the Indian Union has made it a practice to impose Hindi -- from administration to education -- (and) they think they have come to power to impose Hindi."

    "Like one nation, one religion, one election, one (entrance) test, one food, one culture, they are trying to destroy the culture of other national races with one language," Stalin, also the DMK president, charged. Recalling an October 2022 State Assembly resolution against Hindi imposition, Stalin said "our struggles against Hindi imposition will continue.