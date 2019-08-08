App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 04:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Our govt will start providing free WiFi in the next 3-4 months in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

He said people will also get 15GB data every month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 8 announced that his government will start providing free WiFi to the people in next three to four months.

He said people will also get 15GB data every month.

The Delhi chief minister said that the Cabinet on August 8 approved the free WiFi proposal under which 11,000 hotspots will be set up across the city in the first phase.

Seventy assembly constituencies will have 1,000 hotspots each while 4,000 hotspots will be set up at bus queue shelters.

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 03:55 pm

tags #India #Politics

