Our duty as law makers to seek Rahul Gandhi's apology in Parliament: Kiren Rijiju

Mar 16, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST

Addressing a press conference here, Rijiju said anti-India forces and a "gang" had conspired to defame India in foreign land and they were speaking the same language as of Gandhi.

The BJP on Thursday launched a fresh salvo on Rahul Gandhi for his democracy remark, with Union Law Minister and party leader Kiren Rijiju saying people will question law makers if they don't condemn the act of a fellow MP and seek his apology on the floor of the House for the comments in London.

"The gang members speak the language used by Rahul Gandhi. He will have to apologise in Parliament. It is our duty to seek his apology," he said.

Responding to a question, the minister said if the Congress party feels there is nothing wrong in what he says then it does not deserve to represent the section of people in Parliament.