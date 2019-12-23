Opposition trying to create instability in country over CAA: Indresh Kumar

"Those who are opposing today did not let the country move ahead when they were in power. Now they are opposing the Act..The opposition parties are trying to create instability but this is a testing time for the county," Kumar said.
RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Sunday accused the opposition parties were of trying to create instability and disturb communal harmony in the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony.
"Those who are opposing today did not let the country move ahead when they were in power. Now they are opposing the Act..The opposition parties are trying to create instability but this is a testing time for the county," Kumar said.He was addressing a meeting of intellectuals at a school here.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.