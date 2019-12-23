App
Jharkhand
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 08:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Opposition trying to create instability in country over CAA: Indresh Kumar

"Those who are opposing today did not let the country move ahead when they were in power. Now they are opposing the Act..The opposition parties are trying to create instability but this is a testing time for the county," Kumar said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Sunday accused the opposition parties were of trying to create instability and disturb communal harmony in the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony.

He was addressing a meeting of intellectuals at a school here.

First Published on Dec 23, 2019 08:08 am

