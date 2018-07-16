Opposition to meet to pick RS Dy Chairperson candidate, strategy for monsoon session

Opposition leaders will be meeting on Monday to finalise a possible consensus candidate for the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson’s position and chalk out a strategy for the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

The meet will include members from the Congress as well as other opposition parties and is likely to be held in Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad’s office in the Parliament building. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is also likely to attend the meet.

"Opposition leaders will meet tomorrow to decide on issues which will be taken up in the Monsoon Session. They will plan a strategy to seek answers from the government on issues related to increasing bank frauds, women safety and threats to national security," deputy leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, Anand Sharma, said on Sunday.

According to a PTI report, Congress may agree to a candidate from other opposition parties. Among the names doing the rounds for the post include Trinamool Congress leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and NCP’s senior leader Majid Memon.

According to reports, Congress, which is the second-largest party in the Lok Sabha, has shown willingness to support a united opposition candidate.

The opposition is planning to nominate a joint candidate keeping in mind the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies are likely to field a joint candidate of their own and is seeking the support of some parties like the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The NDA is considering the name of senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Naresh Gujral for the post.

Opposition strategy

The opposition parties are also expected to discuss a joint strategy to attack the government on variety of issues including lynching, atrocities on Dalits, farmers' grievances and security of women.

While it is unclear if the Left parties would attend the meeting, they have decided to take up recent incidents of lynching and communal violence and have demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should state in Parliament what the government was doing to control the "divisive politics" unleashed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-BJP.

The Congress on Sunday had demanded that PM Modi apologise for calling it a party for Muslim men only and said the remark showed his "sick mentality".

Terming the prime minister a "peddler of untruths", the Congress also challenged him to discuss his allegations against the opposition party in Parliament.

"The prime minister has continuously hurt the dignity of his office. We strictly oppose what he said yesterday. It shows his sick mentality and twisted mindset," Sharma said.

The Monsoon Session is slated to begin on Wednesday. The election of the Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson is expected to happen in this session.

(With PTI inputs)