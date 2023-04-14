 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Opposition to keep aside contentious issues to take on BJP in 2024 LS polls

PTI
Apr 14, 2023 / 06:18 PM IST

Opposition parties have broadly agreed to keep contentious issues aside and contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together to take on the BJP, a senior opposition leader and former Union minister said on Friday amid efforts by top leaders of non-NDA parties to forge a united front.

Earlier this week, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi held a series of meetings, including with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and JD(U) President Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lallan.

During these meetings, top opposition leaders broadly agreed that they will go to the people with issues on which there is consensus, the leader said.

A proposal to form a committee, comprising leaders like Pawar, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury and Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav was also discussed during these meetings to reach out to political fence-sitters, the leader said.