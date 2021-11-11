MARKET NEWS

Opposition slams Yogi Adityanath government over Kasganj 'custodial' death; no one is safe in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi

Police said Altaf, a labourer, had hanged himself with a string from the hood of his jacket using a water pipe in a toilet. But the claim was questioned since the water pipe is only a couple of feet from the ground.

Moneycontrol News
November 11, 2021 / 12:06 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath


The Opposition parties in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - ruled Uttar Pradesh have slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led government over the law and order situation after a youth allegedly died in police custody in Kasganj district of the poll-bound state.

Police detained 22-year-old Altaf after a minor girl went missing in Kasganj, was found dead at a police station on November 9. Police said Altaf, a labourer, had hanged himself with a string from the hood of his jacket using a water pipe in a toilet. But the claim was questioned since the water pipe is only a couple of feet from the ground as could be seen in the pictures shared extensively on social media.

READ: Zika Virus outbreak in Kanpur: Total cases cross 100, CM Yogi Adityanath to hold review meet

Altaf's family members alleged that he was killed by police personnel.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked on Twitter, “Is there anything called human rights left in Uttar Pradesh?” Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

“It is clear from incidents like the death of Altaf in Kasganj, Arun Valmiki in Agra, Rajesh Kori in Sultanpur in police custody that the protectors have become devourers. UP tops the country in terms of police custodial death. The law and order situation is in complete disarray under the BJP rule. No one is safe here,” she said.

Also, read : Priyanka Gandhi promises Rs 10,000 per month honorarium for ASHA workers if Congress voted to power

Five officials of the Kotwali Police Station, including the SHO, were suspended over the incident. Police said Altaf was picked up for questioning on a complaint by a Hindu family, who accused him of kidnapping their 16-year-old daughter. They said they had rushed Altaf to the Community Health Centre on discovering him in the toilet, but he died during treatment.

An autopsy has confirmed death by hanging. Police said they also had a written statement by Altaf’s family saying he was suffering from depression.

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav demanded a judicial probe into the matter.

“The death of the youth called for interrogation in the police station is very suspicious. In the name of laxity, suspension of some policemen is a mere eyewash. In this case, a judicial probe should be held to generate confidence in the police in the BJP rule,” he said.

Police said an Additional Superintendent of Police has been instructed to take departmental action after conducting an inquiry.

Also, read: Akhilesh Yadav launches "Samajwadi Party perfume". Internet has a field day

“It will be known only after the investigation that why and how the accused Altaf committed suicide by hanging himself in the bathroom of the lockup,” Rohan Pramod Botre, superintendent of police was quoted as saying in media reports.
