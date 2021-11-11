Opposition slams Yogi Adityanath government over Kasganj 'custodial' death; no one is safe in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The Opposition parties in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - ruled Uttar Pradesh have slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led government over the law and order situation after a youth allegedly died in police custody in Kasganj district of the poll-bound state.

Police detained 22-year-old Altaf after a minor girl went missing in Kasganj, was found dead at a police station on November 9. Police said Altaf, a labourer, had hanged himself with a string from the hood of his jacket using a water pipe in a toilet. But the claim was questioned since the water pipe is only a couple of feet from the ground as could be seen in the pictures shared extensively on social media.

Altaf's family members alleged that he was killed by police personnel.



क्या उत्तर प्रदेश में मानवाधिकार नाम की कोई चीज़ बची है?

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 10, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked on Twitter, “Is there anything called human rights left in Uttar Pradesh?” Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

“It is clear from incidents like the death of Altaf in Kasganj, Arun Valmiki in Agra, Rajesh Kori in Sultanpur in police custody that the protectors have become devourers. UP tops the country in terms of police custodial death. The law and order situation is in complete disarray under the BJP rule. No one is safe here,” she said.

Five officials of the Kotwali Police Station, including the SHO, were suspended over the incident. Police said Altaf was picked up for questioning on a complaint by a Hindu family, who accused him of kidnapping their 16-year-old daughter. They said they had rushed Altaf to the Community Health Centre on discovering him in the toilet, but he died during treatment.



कासगंज में अल्ताफ, आगरा में अरुण वाल्मीकि, सुल्तानपुर में राजेश कोरी की पुलिस कस्टडी में मौत जैसी घटनाओं से साफ है कि रक्षक भक्षक बन चुके हैं। उप्र पुलिस हिरासत में मौत के मामले में देश में सबसे ऊपर है। भाजपा राज में कानून व्यवस्था पूरी तरह चौपट है। यहां कोई भी सुरक्षित नहीं है। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 10, 2021



An autopsy has confirmed death by hanging. Police said they also had a written statement by Altaf’s family saying he was suffering from depression.

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav demanded a judicial probe into the matter.

“The death of the youth called for interrogation in the police station is very suspicious. In the name of laxity, suspension of some policemen is a mere eyewash. In this case, a judicial probe should be held to generate confidence in the police in the BJP rule,” he said.

Police said an Additional Superintendent of Police has been instructed to take departmental action after conducting an inquiry.

