you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 08:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

Opposition should find a leader first: Uddhav Thackeray

"Today they do not have PM candidate and these people talk about improving the condition of the country....first go and search for a leader," the Sena chief said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray said that Opposition parties, which do not even have a prime ministerial candidate, are making tall promises.

He was addressing a rally at Chakan near Pune for Shiv Sena MP and candidate from Shirur Lok Sabha seat Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil.

"We have a strong PM candidate in Narendra Modi. But if you ask them (Opposition) who is your PM candidate, they say first give us votes and we will see later.

"Today they do not have PM candidate and these people talk about improving the condition of the country....first go and search for a leader," the Sena chief said.

"Everyone in Opposition's alliance wants to sit in the PM's chair, but this is not a game of musical chairs," he quipped.

Adhalrao Patil has a connection with the people of his constituency and he will win a fourth term with a bigger margin, Thackeray said.

In a dig at actor Dr Amol Kolhe, who quit the Sena ahead of the polls and has been fielded by the NCP in Shirur, Thackeray asked people whether they wanted an MP who works for the constituency or someone who works in TV serials.

On the bickering between the BJP and Shiv Sena, who are nevertheless contesting the elections together, Thackeray said he formed the alliance with the BJP for the sake of well-being of farmers and other sections of society.

"The tiffs between the Sena and BJP were sour and sweet," he said.

The Sena chief also said that "one should not make capital out of the valour of our Armed Forces", nor should anyone question the surgical strike and the air strike conducted by the forces after the Uri and Pulwama terror attacks.
First Published on Apr 26, 2019 08:12 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Uddhav Thackeray

