Opposition set to corner govt on Adani issue in Parliament

Leaders of 16 opposition parties on Tuesday met in Parliament complex and decided to step up their demand for a JPC on the Adani issue. The government's offensive against Rahul Gandhi over his democracy remarks in London also came up for discussion at the meeting held in the chamber of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, sources said.

Among the parties which attended the meeting include the Congress, DMK, CPI-M, JDU, RJD, NCP, SP, SS (Uddhav), AAP, CPI, JMM, IUML, MDMK, NC, VCK and Kerala Congress.

Earlier, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi met senior leaders of the party at the Congress office in Parliament House to discuss the party's strategy in the wake of the government's attack on Rahul Gandhi.

Sources said the Congress strategy group decided to step up the demand for a JPC on the Adani issue.

Several Congress leaders have given adjournment notices in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha for discussing the Adani issue. These include Pramod Tiwari, Naseer Hussain, Amee Yajnik, Kumar Ketkar, Jebi Mather and Neeraj Dangi.

