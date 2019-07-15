Opposition SAD dubs Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation from Punjab Cabinet as 'drama'

Dubbing Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's decision to quit the Punjab cabinet a "drama", opposition SAD Sunday asked why he had sent his resignation letter to Rahul Gandhi instead of the chief minister.

Sidhu on Sunday posted his resignation letter on Twitter and tagged senior Congress leaders, including Gandhi who has quit as the party's president.

The letter dated June 10 was sent to Gandhi four days after Sidhu's portfolios of local government and cultural affairs were changed by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The cricketer-turned-politician, however, in another tweet said,"Will be sending my resignation to the Chief Minister, Punjab."

"It's a drama," Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said, adding that he failed to understand the logic behind Sidhu submitting the resignation letter to Gandhi.

Though Gandhi has resigned, the Congress still considers him to be its chief. The party is yet to name his replacement.

"It is just a formality, he (Sidhu) knows that it (the letter) will lie there (with Gandhi) and he will continue to enjoy ministerial perks," he said.

Senior SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra said Sidhu should have directly submitted his resignation to the chief minister.

Sidhu, who has been at loggerheads with the chief minister, tweeted, "My letter to the Congress President Shri. Rahul Gandhi Ji, submitted on 10 June 2019."

He also posted a picture of the resignation letter and tagged Amarinder Singh, Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ahmed Patel. On June 6, the chief minister had divested Sidhu of the local government, and tourism and cultural affairs departments, and allotted him the power and new and renewable energy portfolio.

Over a month after he was stripped of the key portfolios, Sidhu had not taken charge of his new assignment, as a stalemate with the chief minister had continued.

BJP leader Tarun Chugh said Sidhu submitted his resignation to Rahul Gandhi, who has already stepped down.

"If he had to resign, he could have given his resignation to the Punjab Governor or the chief minister," he said.

Chugh said Sidhu, who was allocated the power department, "was no where to be seen for the last 40 days when the people of Punjab were reeling under power cuts".

However, there were some opposition leaders like Harpal Cheema, Simarjit Singh Bains and Sukhpal Singh Khaira who came out in Sidhu's support.

"Sidhu enjoyed a clean reputation and as Sidhu was gradually emerging as a tall leader, many in his own party could not digest this and hatched a conspiracy forcing him to take the step," Aam Aadmi Party leader Harpal Cheema said.

Bains of the Lok Insaaf Party said Sidhu was not given a free hand because he could not tolerate any wrongdoing.

He advised him to quit the Congress and not just the cabinet.

Bholath MLA and president of the Punjab Ekta Party Sukhpal Khaira said Sidhu was "targeted and singled out because of his upright nature and calling spade a spade".

Punjab Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said he would advise Sidhu to change his mind and join the cabinet.

However, if he is firm on his decision, he should directly submit his resignation to the chief minister, he said.

Sidhu, a former BJP leader who had joined the Congress just ahead of the 2017 Punjab assembly polls, has been at loggerheads with Amarinder Singh for sometime now.

The tension between the chief minister and Sidhu had come out in the open last month when the CM blamed Sidhu for the "inept handling" of the local government department, claiming that it resulted in "poor performance" of the Congress in urban areas in the Lok Sabha polls.

The chief minister said last month that the urban vote bank had been the backbone of the Congress in Punjab but Sidhu's "failure" in carrying out any development work impacted the party.

Sidhu, however, had said that his department was being "singled out publicly" while asserting that he could not be taken for granted as he had been a "performer throughout".