Opposition rebukes Centre for its 'silence' on recent Indo-China border clash

Moneycontrol News
Dec 13, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST

Sharing details of the incident, the Indian Army said, “On December 9, 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides.”

(Representative Image: PTI)

Fresh face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh has triggered a massive political debate with opposition parties calling for a strong response from the BJP led Centre.

The opposition politicians urged the Centre to break the silence and share the details of the clash in Parliament that took place on December 9.

“Again our Indian Army soldiers have been provoked by the Chinese. Our jawans fought in a resolute manner and a few of them have been injured too. We are one with the nation on the issues of National security and would not like to politicize it,” Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on twitter.

Kharge added on Twitter, “But Modi Govt should be honest about the Chinese transgressions and the construction at all points near the LAC, since April 2020. Govt needs to take the nation into confidence by discussing this issues in Parliament. We are forever indebted to the valour and sacrifice of our soldiers.”

The face-off between the Indian Army and Chinese soldiers led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides after which both the sides disengaged immediately.

The Indian Army in its statement on December 12 said, “In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area upto their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006.”