Opposition rebukes Centre for its 'silence' on recent Indo-China border clash

Fresh face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh has triggered a massive political debate with opposition parties calling for a strong response from the BJP led Centre.

The opposition politicians urged the Centre to break the silence and share the details of the clash in Parliament that took place on December 9.

“Again our Indian Army soldiers have been provoked by the Chinese. Our jawans fought in a resolute manner and a few of them have been injured too. We are one with the nation on the issues of National security and would not like to politicize it,” Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on twitter.

Kharge added on Twitter, “But Modi Govt should be honest about the Chinese transgressions and the construction at all points near the LAC, since April 2020. Govt needs to take the nation into confidence by discussing this issues in Parliament. We are forever indebted to the valour and sacrifice of our soldiers.”

The face-off between the Indian Army and Chinese soldiers led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides after which both the sides disengaged immediately.

The Indian Army in its statement on December 12 said, “In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area upto their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006.”

Sharing details of the incident, the Indian Army said, “On December 9, 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides.” Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, Indian Army commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquility, Indian Army in its statement added. This is the first major clash between the Indian and Chinese troops since August 2020 in Eastern Ladakh. While reacting to the incident, AIMIM president and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi questioned government’s silence and demanded stern action. He tweeted, “The reports coming from Arunachal Pradesh are worrying and alarming. A major clash took place between Indian and Chinese soldiers and the government has kept the country in the dark for days. Why was the Parliament not informed, when it is in session?” “The details of the incident are sketchy. What was the cause of the clash? Were shots fired or was it like Galwan? How many soldiers have been injured? What is their condition? Why can’t the Parliament extend their public support to the soldiers to send a strong message to China?” Owaisi questioned. He said, “The army is capable of giving a fitting reply to the Chinese at any time. It is the weak political leadership under Modi which has led to this humiliation against China. This needs an urgent discussion in Parliament. I will be giving an Adjournment motion tomorrow on this issue.” Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that China is getting emboldened because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the issue. “We are proud of the bravery of the Indian Army. China's actions on the border are totally unacceptable. For the last two years, we have been repeatedly trying to wake up the government, but the Modi government is trying to suppress the matter only to save its political image. Due to this, the audacity of China is increasing,” tweeted Ramesh.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE