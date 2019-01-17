App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 06:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Opposition rally will sound the death knell for BJP: Mamata Banerjee

The number of seats that the state parties will win will be much more than the BJP's, further claimed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the mega opposition rally being hosted by her Trinamool Congress here on January 19 would sound the "death knell" for the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls and regional parties would be the deciding factor.

She also claimed that the BJP's seat count in the general election will not cross more than 125.

The number of seats that the state parties will win will be much more than the BJP's, further claimed.

"The federal parties, that is the regional parties, will be the deciding factor after the elections," she told newsmen here.

"The rally will sound the death knell for BJP ... Obviously they (BJP) will not cross more than 125 seats," she said in reply to a question.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 06:24 pm

tags #BJP #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #TMC #West Bengal Chief Minister

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.