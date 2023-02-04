 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Opposition passes judgment even before going through the Budget, says Sushil Modi

PTI
Feb 04, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST

The Rajya Sabha member said that the price rise in 3Fs - food, fuel and fertilisers was caused due to 'international factors' and the Narendra Modi government worked to 'control inflation with bravery' when several other countries were still reeling under it.

Former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi (File photo)

There are leaders who react to the Budget even before it is presented, and pass their judgment even without going through it, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi said on Saturday taking a swipe at the Opposition over its 'diamonds cheaper and flour costlier' comments on the Union Budget.

The Rajya Sabha member said that the price rise in 3Fs - food, fuel and fertilisers was caused due to 'international factors' and the Narendra Modi government worked to 'control inflation with bravery' when several other countries were still reeling under it. Modi, who is the chairman of the BJP's 9-member central committee on Budget, said the Union Budget will create jobs through the highest-ever allocation of Rs 10 lakh crore towards capital expenditure.

He said the Budget provides tax relief to the middle class and professionals, relief to MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) and cooperative societies, and focuses on urban infrastructure, among others.As far as diamond is concerned, he said, the question was not about the gemstone getting cheaper. "It is about (lab-grown) diamonds, which will take 2-3 years to hit the market," he said at a press conference here.

"Those who comment do not know the cost of either rice-wheat or the diamond. These are leaders who react to the Budget even before it is presented, he said. In a video interview with PTI on February 1, when the Budget was presented, Congress leader Gourav Vallabh had said that the essence of the budget was that diamonds had been made cheaper and flour expensive."