Opposition parties to meet soon for chalking out a strategy to corner Centre

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) leader Sharad Yadav, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and other party leaders during a press conference after a meeting of opposition parties to discuss a grand alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI12_10_2018_000199B)

Opposition parties are expected to meet for planning a strategy to take on the Centre over a host of issues, including the COVID-19 management, reports said.

The meeting is being planned after four Chief Ministers -- Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan, Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren, Odisha’s Naveen Patnaik and Andhra Pradesh’s YS Jagan Mohan Reddy demanded centralisation in the COVID-19 vaccine procurement, universally free vaccines, among other things.

The last such meeting, called by Congress’ interim chief Sonia Gandhi, was held on May 22, last year in which leaders of at least 22 Opposition parties accused the Union government of unabashedly “usurping” the power of the state governments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has alleged that the spirit of “federalism” had been forgotten as all power is now concentrated in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

According to a report in The Hindu, a date for the meeting will be finalised soon.

On May 23, as many as twelve Opposition parties, including the Congress, backed the countrywide protest called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) - an amalgamation of 32 farmer unions - on May 26 and called upon the Centre to reinitiate the talks with the protesting agrarian bodies.

On March 26, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee personally wrote to top Opposition leaders, urging them to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) alleged ‘assaults’ on democracy and the constitution.

The three-page letter released ahead of the second phase of assembly elections in the state, has been addressed separately to leaders including Congress' interim president, Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, DMK's MK Stalin, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray, Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal, and BJD's Naveen Patnaik.

In his recent letter, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy requested Chief Ministers to speak in a single voice and urge the Government of India to take charge and responsibility of the vaccination drive, the way it was happening in the early part of the year. This at a time when Supreme Court on June 2, called the Centre’s paid COVID-19 vaccination policy for the 18-44 age group “arbitrary” and “irrational”.

Amidst rising political opposition and under the Supreme Court scanner over its `liberalised vaccination policy’, the Centre may revisit its plans in July or August, once supplies improve, officials said.

Other than the Chief Ministers who have written letters to their counterparts, Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have registered a protest against the non-inclusion of the Congress-ruled States in the eight-member Group of Ministers (GoM) to discuss the GST waiver on materials to fight the pandemic.

“The BJP is trying to divert attention from mismanagement of the pandemic by attacking the states. We need to unitedly fight this government,” CPI general secretary D Raja told the Hindu.