Opposition parties to discuss key issues ahead of Parliament's upcoming Winter Session

Representatives from at least 18 opposition parties will meet later this month to discuss floor strategy ahead of the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, among other things.

The meeting will also discuss farmers’ issues and developments in the Pegasus spyware controversy, according to reports. Parliament's Winter Session will most likely be held from November 29 to December 23.

The Supreme Court of India had last month appointed a three-member panel of experts to probe into the alleged use of Israeli spyware Pegasus for surveillance of some persons, saying every citizen needs protection against violation of privacy.

In a similar meeting of Opposition leaders held on August 21, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had urged leaders from top Opposition leaders to work “cohesively” together by rising above compulsions and planning systematically ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The next meeting comes in the backdrop of rising tensions between the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, especially after Mamata Banerjee’s party intended to contest the Goa election and many leaders from the grand old party-switching sides to the TMC.

“But they (TMC) should ask themselves what is the objective? Are they strengthening the cause of BJP or are they really in the contest for their own place in the polity of Goa?” asked Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is seeking to expand the political footprint of her Trinamool Congress (TMC) beyond her home state, where she returned to power for a third consecutive term in May, by seeking to wrest power in the western Indian state of Goa. Banerjee was in poll-bound Goa on a two-day visit beginning October 28.

Sources, however, said that CPI(Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury will be coordinating with some parties, while some Congress leaders will reach out to the Trinamool Congress for the meeting.

Opposition parties displayed unity during the Parliament session by disrupting the proceedings in both houses over the Pegasus Project report, rising fuel prices, and farmers’ protests.