Opposition parties take out protest march on Adani issue

Amid tight security, members of opposition parties, today, attempted to march to the Enforcement Directorate office to submit a complaint over Adani issue, but were stopped near Vijay Chowk.

The march was joined by Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs from various parties including Indian National Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Samajwadi Party.

The protest was taken out after both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the third consecutive day. Members of the ruling BJP and opposition parties traded charges over Rahul Gandhi’s comment in the UK and allegations against the Adani Group.

“We are planning to meet the director of ED to submit a memorandum into Adani issue, but government is not letting us. There is a scam of lakhs of rupees in LIC and SBI,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge told news gathering agency ANI.

He also alleged that government is giving money to one person to purchase government properties and being encouraged by the Prime Minister. The Centre has made its stand clear, seeking an apology from Rahul Gandhi for allegedly insulting India on foreign soil, while the opposition parties are demanding a joint parliamentary probe (JPC) into Adani issue.

Moneycontrol News