MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:2 days left to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Opposition parties stage protest in Parliament complex against suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi joined the protest and so did the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had so far been staying away from opposition meets.

PTI
December 01, 2021 / 11:21 AM IST

Opposition parties put up a united front and staged a joint protest in front of the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament complex on Wednesday against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi joined the protest and so did the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had so far been staying away from opposition meets.

Holding placards, the protesting MPs raised slogans against the government and demanded that the suspension of the Rajya Sabha members be revoked.

Leaders of several parties, including the Congress, TMC, SP, DMK, Shiv Sena, TRS, NCP, CPI(M), CPI, RJD, IUML, NC, LJD, RSP and Kerala Congress took part in the protest.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the suspension of the MPs was undemocratic and demanded that it be revoked.

Close

TMC's Saugata Roy said the government has lowered the dignity of Parliament. "Unless it withdraws the suspension, our protests will continue," he added.

The 12 suspended MPs will sit in protest in front of the Gandhi statue for the entire day against their suspension from the Upper House of Parliament.

The opposition leaders said they would decide their future course of action on the issue jointly in a meeting, which was held in Kharge's chamber.

The opposition MPs boycotted Tuesday’s proceedings in the Rajya Sabha after staging a walkout. Opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha also staged a walkout, but later joined the proceedings.
PTI
Tags: #India #Opposition parties #Parliament #Politics
first published: Dec 1, 2021 11:24 am

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.