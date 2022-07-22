English
    Opposition parties protest in Parliament over price rise, GST hike on essential items

    July 22, 2022 / 02:59 PM IST
    Representative image

    Leaders of various Opposition parties staged a protest in Parliament on Friday against the recent hike in Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential items and sought its rollback.

    The Opposition members also sought a discussion on the issue of price rise in both houses of Parliament.

    Leaders of various parties, including the Congress, NCP, CPI, CPI-M, Shiv Sena, DMK, RSP and some others, gathered outside Mahatma Gandhi’s statue and raised slogans against the government.

    Carrying placards and banners, they demanded asked the prime minister to come to Parliament and address their concerns over rising inflation and GST hike on essential items during a debate in both houses.

    Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion in Parliament on price rise and GST rate hike and have stalled the proceedings in both houses ever since the start of the monsoon session on July 18.
