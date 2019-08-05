App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 10:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Opposition parties meet to discuss security situation in J&K

Opposition parties have also given adjournment notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss the Kashmir issue in the wake of heightened tensions in the border state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leaders of Opposition parties on Monday met in Parliament complex to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting took place at a time when the Union Cabinet was meeting amidst speculation that it will take a crucial decision on the state.

Opposition parties have also given adjournment notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss the Kashmir issue in the wake of heightened tensions in the border state.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad met leaders of various parties in his office in Parliament and discussed the situation with them.

Close

Leaders of political parties including the CPI, CPI(M), RJD, AAP, TMC, DMK attended the meeting.

related news

PDP MPs from Jammu and Kashmir also protested on the issue in Parliament complex.

Kashmir remained on the edge as authorities stepped up security at vital installations and in sensitive areas, suspended mobile Internet services and either "arrested" or "detained" several leaders in fast-paced developments on Sunday night.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 10:42 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.