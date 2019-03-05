Opposition parties may rejig alliance partners to take on BJP after Pulwama terror attack

Opposition parties may have been forced to rethink their alliances to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in light of recent developments after the Pulwama terror attack.

According to a report by NDTV, senior Opposition leaders like Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) N Chandrababu Naidu have urged Congress President Rahul Gandhi to rethink about a possible alliance with the ruling parties in West Bengal and Delhi.

Despite calls for opposition unity, Congress has not allied with Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in West Bengal and Delhi, respectively.

Delhi Chief Minister had claimed that the Congress rejected an alliance with his party. After facing rejection from the Congress, AAP on March 2 declared names of six candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking at a protest organised by AAP in New Delhi on February 13, Banerjee said that while the Congress and the TMC will contest against each other in the state, they will fight together at the national level against the BJP.

"Any fight with the Congress will remain at the state level. At the national level, we will fight together, this I am saying from the heart... For the greater interest of the country, I am ready to sacrifice my life, my party. I am ready to sacrifice everything," Banerjee said.

The NDTV report stated that Banerjee is also eager to see the Congress and AAP fight together in Delhi and is hence ready to reach an understanding with the Gandhi-led party in West Bengal too. It added that the two sides may explore an understanding in some of the state’s 42 Lok Sabha seats. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.