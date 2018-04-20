App
Apr 19, 2018 10:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Opposition parties likely to meet on April 20 to discuss current political situation

The leaders of opposition parties will meet tomorrow in Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber in Parliament and are likely to discuss the issue of the Supreme Court verdict rejecting multiple pleas for an independent probe into the death of special CBI judge B H Loya, sources said.

Opposition parties are likely to meet tomorrow in Parliament to discuss the current political situation.

The issue of moving an impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra is also likely to be discussed tomorrow, in the wake of the Loya case judgement.

The Opposition has been working on bringing various parties on board for a larger consensus on bringing the impeachment motion against the CJI.

While the Left parties, the NCP and the Congress are on board for moving the impeachment motion, some parties that have already signed the petition have backed out.

tags #India #Parliament #Politics

