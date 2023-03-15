 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Opposition MPs to march to ED office on Adani issue

PTI
Mar 15, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST

The leaders met in the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament House complex to coordinate their joint strategy on the issue.

Leaders of several opposition parties on Wednesday decided to take out a protest march from Parliament House to the ED office here and hand over a complaint to the probe agency on the Adani issue.

The protest march will begin at 12:30 pm from Parliament House and MPs from several opposition parties will take part, party sources said.

The opposition has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue and has been stalling proceedings of Parliament over their demand.