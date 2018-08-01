Opposition MPs protest outside Parliament against NRC

MPs of opposition parties today staged a protest outside Parliament against the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Armed with placards against the NRC, leaders from the TMC, SP RJD, TDP, AAP, BSP and JD(S) demanded that the government bring in changes in the NRC.

"The NRC is forcing people to become refugees in their won country," TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee claimed.

They alleged by bringing in the NRC the ruling party was trying to divide the people

"It is a divisive tactic of the BJP, " alleged AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

The BJP-led NDA government and the Congress-led opposition were involved in a bitter war of words both inside and outside Parliament today.

While both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha witnessed uproar, MPs were seen engaging in a verbal duel outside the Parliament complex.