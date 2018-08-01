App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 08:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

Opposition MPs protest outside Parliament against NRC

"The NRC is forcing people to become refugees in their won country," TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee claimed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

MPs of opposition parties today staged a protest outside Parliament against the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Armed with placards against the NRC, leaders from the TMC, SP RJD, TDP, AAP, BSP and JD(S) demanded that the government bring in changes in the NRC.



They alleged by bringing in the NRC the ruling party was trying to divide the people

"It is a divisive tactic of the BJP, " alleged AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

The BJP-led NDA government and the Congress-led opposition were involved in a bitter war of words both inside and outside Parliament today.

While both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha witnessed uproar, MPs were seen engaging in a verbal duel outside the Parliament complex.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 08:18 am

tags #India #MP #Parliament #Politics

