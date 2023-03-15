 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Opposition MPs on protest march over Adani issue stopped at Vijay Chowk

PTI
Mar 15, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST

As the opposition leaders were stopped from proceeding to the agency's office, they returned to Parliament complex.

Adani

Leaders of several opposition parties were on Wednesday stopped by the police at Vijay Chowk here as they took out a protest march from Parliament House to hand over a complaint to the Enforcement Directorate on the Adani issue.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the police was not allowing the opposition MPs of around 18 parties to march in protest and present its case for a detailed investigation into the Adani issue.

The police said the opposition MPs cannot march forward as Section 144 CrPC was imposed in the area.