English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Opposition MPs meet at Parliament complex, some wear black clothes to protest Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

    Some of the Members of Parliament were seen wearing black clothes to protest the Congress leader's disqualification from the Lower House of Parliament after a Surat court convicted and sentenced him in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

    PTI
    March 27, 2023 / 12:08 PM IST
    Oppn MPs meet at Parl complex, some wear black clothes to protest Rahul's disqualification

    Oppn MPs meet at Parl complex, some wear black clothes to protest Rahul's disqualification

    MPs of various opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, BRS and SP, met at Parliament complex on Monday to discuss a strategy to take forward the Adani issue as well as Rahul Gandhi's disqualification matter in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

    Some of the Members of Parliament were seen wearing black clothes to protest the Congress leader's disqualification from the Lower House of Parliament after a Surat court convicted and sentenced him in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

    Leaders from DMK, Samajwadi Party, JD(U), BRS, CPI(M), CPI, RJD, NCP, IUML, MDMK, Kerala Congress, TMC, RSP, AAP, NC and Shiv Sena (UBT), among others, met at Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber.

    They discussed the way forward on the Adani issue and the aftermath of Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha.

    Opposition members have displayed coordination during the Budget Session of Parliament and the Congress has expressed hope that this coordination will also be extended outside Parliament.

    PTI
    Tags: #India #MP #Parliament #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
    first published: Mar 27, 2023 12:08 pm