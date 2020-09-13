172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|opposition-mps-give-notices-in-parl-seeking-discussion-on-india-china-standoff-sources-5832841.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2020 04:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Opposition MPs give notices in Parliament seeking discussion on India-China standoff: Sources

The parliament is scheduled to start from Monday and will conclude on October 1.

PTI

Several opposition MPs have given notices in Parliament seeking a discussion on the India-China standoff at the LAC, sources said on Saturday.

They said the opposition leaders are expected to raise this issue during the meeting of floor leaders of both houses of Parliament called by presiding officers.

The parliament is scheduled to start from Monday and will conclude on October 1.

The business advisory committee meeting of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

The Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) have been locked in a tense standoff in multiple areas along the LAC in eastern Ladakh since early May.

Shots were fired across the LAC on Monday for the first time in 45 years with the two sides accusing each other of firing in the air.
