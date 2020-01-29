Opposition MLAs block Kerala Guv inside Assembly, marshals remove them

In an unprecedented move, opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) blocked Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inside the state Assembly on January 29 with 'go back' slogans and placards. They were protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The incident took place when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan ushered Khan to the Legislative Assembly hall for presenting the policy address.

Though the chief minister and the Speaker repeatedly tried to appease the agitating opposition members, they did not budge and continued to raise slogans against Khan and his stand in support of CAA.



#WATCH Kerala Governor in state assembly: I'm going to read this para (against CAA) because CM wants me to read this, although I hold the view this doesn't come under policy or programme. CM has said this is the view of government, & to honor his wish I'm going to read this para. pic.twitter.com/ciCLwKac3t

After almost 10 minutes of protest, watch and ward personnel removed the opposition members using force and cleared the Governor's way to the dais.

As soon as the Governor reached the dais, the national anthem was played. But, the opposition members gathered in the Well of the House, started the 'Governor go back' slogans soon after the national anthem completed playing.

When Khan began his policy address, the opposition members walked out of the Assembly hall raising slogans. After boycotting the policy address, they staged a sit in protest at the gate of the Assembly.