Opposition misleading farmers on farm laws: BJP MP

"The opposition parties are misleading farmers on farm laws to fulfil their own (political) agenda. But they will not succeed," Mast told reporters here. He also claimed that the Congress and other parties did not want farmers to talk with the government to resolve the issue.

On December 2, thousands more joined the protests at multiple locations on the outskirts of the capital. The farmers, driving tractors and trucks, brought food, fuel and firewood to sustain themselves. (Image: AP)

BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast on Wednesday alleged that the opposition was misleading farmers on the new farm laws to fulfil their own agenda. He claimed that after implementation of the laws, income of farmers will increase and the legislations are in farmers' interest.

"The minimum support price (MSP) will not end and this can be guaranteed by any people's representative of the BJP on behalf of the government," he added.