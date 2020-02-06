Opposition misinforming nation on CAA, says PM Modi in Parliament

Replying to the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 6 said the Opposition is misinforming the nation regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and asked why the Opposition is not concerned about the minorities in neighbouring countries.

"Instead of creating fear, spread correct information. Is it right to misguide and misinform the nation? Can anybody be a part of a campaign that does this? The path being taken on CAA by many Opposition parties is very unfortunate," Modi said, adding that many Opposition members "are very enthused these days (and) those who were silent have become violent".

Modi also said that the National Population Register (NPR) and Census are "normal Govt procedures, which have been carried out earlier also".

"But when votebank politics is a necessity then those who carried out NPR earlier, spread misinformation about it now," Modi said.

Stating that August 5, 2019 was a "black day for those who promoted terrorism and separatism", PM Modi said that the decision to abrogate Article 370 of Indian Constitution was taken after a "long discussion".

"Vaiko ji said 5 August 2019 was a black day for Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Vaiko ji, it was not a black day for J&K, it was a black day for those who promoted terrorism and separatism," Modi said.

Speaking on the state of Indian economy, PM Modi said that there was no reason for the country to "despair".

"Despair is not good for any nation, so the positive outcome of the $5 trillion economy talk is that those who oppose it also have to talk about $5 trillion economy. We have changed the mindset," PM Modi said.