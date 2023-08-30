Opposition members slam Centre's LPG price cut as 'election gimmick'

Comparing the price slash with similar schemes in other states Jairam Ramesh claimed that the BJP saw a rout in the Karnataka assembly polls in which the high price of LPG was one of the main issues.

Opposition parties slammed the government on Wednesday, describing its August 29 move to lower the cost of cooking gas cylinders by Rs 200 as an "election gift".

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that when votes begin to decrease in count, election gifts start getting distributed. "The merciless (Narendra) Modi government, which looted the hard-earned money of the people, is now showing feigned goodwill towards mothers and sisters," Kharge said in Hindi on microblogging site X.

The Congress chief also claimed in his post that it was the fear of the 'INDIA alliance' which made the Centre announce the price cut. "The Modi government should know that in 2024, the anger of the troubled people of the country cannot be reduced by a subsidy of Rs 200. The fear of INDIA (alliance) is good, Modi ji," he said.

The Centre had described the LPG price cut as a move to ease the burden of inflation on households.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) termed the price cut as an "election gimmick". Senior BJD leader and Odisha Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera claimed that a higher deduction was expected by the people.

"When the price of crude oil goes down in the international market, is it not passed on to the consumers. They (the central government) were unable to see the tears of women then. They are now feeling the pain of the people only because the election is only four-five months away," Behera said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dubbed the Centre's move as an impact of the INDIA opposition alliance. “Only two meetings have been held in the past two months by the INDIA alliance and today, we see that LPG prices have gone down by Rs 200. Yeh hai #INDIA ka dum!” she said in a post on X.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh also dubbed the Centre’s move as a “poll gimmick” ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress general secretary (in-charge of communications) Jairam Ramesh said in his post that before the five-state elections, where the "BJP is staring at certain defeat" and six months before the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is literally clutching at straws. "A sudden slash in LPG prices by Mr Modi. Why now, you may ask? Yeh hai kissa 'demokursi' ka," Ramesh posted on X.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala alleged that the Modi government has raised the LPG prices and "looted 31.37 crore people in the last 9.5 years. It has looted over Rs 8.33 lakh crore from people's pockets, he alleged".

Comparing the price slash with similar schemes in other states, Ramesh claimed that the BJP saw a rout in the Karnataka Assembly polls in which the high price of LPG was one of the main issues.

"The Congress government in Karnataka has implemented its five guarantees in 100 days and the Congress government in Rajasthan is giving LPG cylinders at Rs 500," he pointed out, noting that the response has been phenomenal as people were hurting from BJP's "mis-governance".

A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in the national capital costs Rs 1,103 without the subsidy – more than double the rate it came for in May 2020. The price of a cylinder will be Rs 903 after the Centre's decision is implemented. For Ujjwala beneficiaries, the price will be Rs 703 after considering the continuing Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy.

(With PTI Inputs)