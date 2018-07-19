App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 01:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Opposition members raise slogans against Jayant Sinha

They soon rushed to the Well demanding an apology from the minister. They raised slogans such as "stop garlanding convicts" as Sinha responded to the question.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Opposition members in the Lok Sabha today raised slogans against Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha for garlanding men convicted of lynching a meat trader in Jharkhand.

As soon as the minister rose to respond to a question on upgradation of airports during the Question Hour, opposition members started raising slogans.

They soon rushed to the Well demanding an apology from the minister. They raised slogans such as "stop garlanding convicts" as Sinha responded to the question.

Sinha, however, continued to speak.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who was the senior-most member of the Union Cabinet present in the House, stood up briefly apparently urging opposition members to return to their seats.

As Sinha completed his answer, opposition members withdrew from the Well.

Sinha had sparked a controversy after pictures of him felicitating men convicted of lynching a meat trader in Jharkahand went viral on social media.

He had later expressed regret and had said that he believes in the rule of law.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 12:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.