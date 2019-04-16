App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 08:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Opposition making hue and cry over EVMs as they see defeat: Rajnath Singh

Addressing an election meeting at Chaumuha town here in favour of BJP candidate Hema Malini, he said, "The way after the polling of 91 seats, opposition parties are questioning the reliability of EVMs, it is clear that they have virtually accepted their defeat."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union minister Rajnath Singh said opposition parties are questioning the reliability of electronic voting machines as they are fearing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing an election meeting at Chaumuha town here in favour of BJP candidate Hema Malini, he said, "The way after the polling of 91 seats, opposition parties are questioning the reliability of EVMs, it is clear that they have virtually accepted their defeat."

Persisting with their doubts over the credibility of EVMs, several opposition parties have said they will move the Supreme Court to seek verification of at least 50 per cent of the polled votes against VVAPT slips.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Samajwadi Party, CPI and CPI(M), also jointly addressed a press conference to highlight the issue of transparency in the election process and protection of voter rights and gave a call to "save democracy".

related news

Exuding confidence that the Narendra Modi government will come back to power, the Union home minister said the NDA will make the National Security Act (NSA) more robust and check its misuse if voted to power again.

He also mentioned the Pulwama terror attack and the Centre's befitting reply to the same.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for eliminating terror centres through surgical strike," Singh said.

The senior BJP leader also hit out at the Congress over its response to the IAF air strikes in Balakot.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee had congratulated then PM Indira Gandhi after the 1971 India-Pakistan war for her bold step, but the Congress today is acting otherwise," he said.

Singh also took a dig at the BSP-SP opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh, saying the parties entered into a 'Mahagathabandhan' as they are afraid of the 'Modi wave'.

Underlining the 'progress' made by the country under Modi, he said, in 2014, India was placed at ninth position among the world's 10 developing countries.

The leadership of Modi catapulted the country to sixth position, he said.

The home minister added, "Indira Gandhi se lekar, Rajiv Gandhi aur ab Rahul Gandhi ne garibi ko mudda banaya hai. Jis din Bharat Congress mukt ho jayega, garibi swayam hat jayegi."

The statement can be loosely translated to "From Indira Gandhi to Rajiv Gandhi to now Rahul Gandhi, they have all made poverty a poll slogan. The day India will get rid of Congress, poverty will be automatically eliminated from the country".

He said farmers will be provided interest-free loans for five years if BJP comes to power again.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 08:01 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rajnath Singh

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Notre Dame Fire: When writer Victor Hugo used the cathedral as a backd ...

Notre Dame fire: French billionaire pledges 100 million euros to resto ...

Vivek Oberoi seeks 'forgiveness' from Salman Khan After one and a half ...

Exclusive: How Kalank killed an Avengers movie marathon for fans

Ranveer Singh’s 83 ropes in Malcolm Marshall’s son to play his fat ...

Exclusive: After Badlapur, Sriram Raghavan to reunite with Nawazuddin ...

Rahul Dravid, Karnataka's Election Commission poster boy fails to vote

Shah Rukh Khan as Iron Man, Katrina Kaif as Black Widow: Bollywood act ...

World Cup 2019 India Squad: Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu out, Dinesh Ka ...

Election 2019 LIVE: Rahul in Kerala, PM Modi Picks Odisha on Last Day ...

IPL 2019 | Look Back at The Last Five KXIP vs RR Encounters

Amid Disenchantment With TMC, BJP Emerges a Third Front as Bengal's Le ...

Armed Men Kill 22-year-old in Front of Father After Robbing Him of Rs ...

Mamata’s ‘Divide and Rule’ and Gorkhaland Promise: Fate of Darje ...

It's Advantage BJP in Old Mysore as Congress, JDS Battle Vote Transfer ...

PHOTOS: Massive Fire at Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral

Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral Fire: YouTube's Algorithms Struggled to ...

Madhuri Dixit: My Priority is Not to Prove Anything to the World, It i ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: EC imposes campaign ban on Yogi Adiyanath, Mayaw ...

There is no 'Make in India' yet

Exports grow 11% in March; trade deficit narrows

Fresh round of talks between AAP and Congress on Wednesday

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty opens above 11,700, near record high, Sen ...

Top brokerage calls for April 16: Macquarie 'neutral' on Dr Reddy's La ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 16

Top stocks to watch out for on April 16: Jet Airways, Wipro, Indiabull ...

Abysmal women's representation in Lok Sabha election proof of failure ...

Sonakshi Sinha on why her character stands out in Kalank, and reunion ...

Lok Sabha elections: While Centre publicises 'Make in India', Ambala's ...

Jet Airways crisis: International operations to remain grounded till 1 ...

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg announces candidacy for US president, ...

Formula 1 2019: Mercedes' record-equalling dominance, Ferrari's flawed ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Fashioning the dancing body: Tracing the evolution of the Bharatanatya ...

WhatsApp may soon let you block chat screenshots, roll out new doodle ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.