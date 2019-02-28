App
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 01:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Opposition 'mahagatbandhan' will send country to ICU: PM Narendra Modi

Addressing BJP workers across the country, he suggested that a loss for the party, like in 2004, will jeopardise development works and ease of corruption will replace ease of doing business.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Dismissing the 'mahagatbandhan' of opposition parties as 'mahamilavat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it would send the country to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The prime minister also said 2014 was a mandate for fulfilling people's necessities while the 2019 election will be about fulfilling people's aspirations.

The grand opposition alliance, the 'mahagatbandhan', was highly adulterated, 'mahamilavat', he said.

The prime minister was interacting with about one crore BJP workers in 15,000 locations through what the party said was the "world's largest video conference.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 01:41 pm

