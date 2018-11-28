Opposition Left Front and the Congress walk out from West Bengal Assembly

The Opposition Left Front and the Congress on November 28 staged a walkout from the Assembly after their demand for an adjournment motion over various issues was turned down by the Speaker.

The Assembly witnessed unruly scenes as the Opposition MLAs came down to the well of the House after war of words erupted between them and the treasury benches.

The Opposition had been demanding an adjournment motion over the issue of non formation of a panchayat board in Purulia despite the completion of rural poll process in May this year.

The adjournment motion was rejected by the Speaker Biman Banerjee, following which the MLAs of the Left Front and Congress came down to the well of the House and shouted slogans against the government.

The Speaker cautioned Congress Chief whip Manoj Chakraborty to mind his language.

While speaking to reporters later on, Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan of the Congress said the party was even ready to sweep the floor of the House clean but how can the ruling Trinamool Congress rid the scars it has put on the "face on parliamentary democracy" by trying to "scuttle" the voice of the opposition.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee condemned the activities of the Opposition MLAs and said they are trying to malign the dignity of the House.