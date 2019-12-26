App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 04:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Opposition led by Congress created confusion over CAA, misled people: Amit Shah

Exuding confidence about BJP's performance in the national capital, he said time is up for the Kejriwal government in Delhi and "lotus will bloom"

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on December 26, accused the opposition of creating confusion over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and spoiling the atmosphere in the national capital by misleading the people.

Addressing an event organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Shah, in an apparent reference to the left leaning intellectuals opposing the amended citizenship law, said it was time to defeat the "tukde tukde" gang.

"The opposition led by the Congress created confusion about the Citizenship Amendment Act. By misleading people on the CAA, the opposition spoiled the peaceful atmosphere of Delhi," Shah said on the recent anti-CAA protests, some of which turned violent in areas like the Jamia Millia University and Seelampur.

Close

Exuding confidence about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s performance in the national capital, he said time is up for the Kejriwal government in Delhi and "lotus will bloom."

related news

"Delhi, you gave (us) all seven BJP MPs, now time to give BJP MLAs (a chance) in the next polls for development of the national capital," Shah, who is also the BJP President, said.

Taking on Kejriwal, he said the AAP dispensation obstructed Centre's schemes.

"Kejriwal has not implemented the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat. He only wants to put his name on our pet projects," Shah said.

Delhi will go to polls early 2020.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 26, 2019 04:13 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Assembly Elections 2020 #Citizenship Act protest #Current Affairs #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Recap 2019 | 11 worst intraday losses recorded by Sensex

Recap 2019 | 11 worst intraday losses recorded by Sensex

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.