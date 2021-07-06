MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Opposition leaders write to President about ‘inhuman treatment’ of Father Stan Swamy

The Opposition leaders sought the President’s intervention in holding the concerned authorities/persons accountable for “foisting false cases” on Father Stan Swamy and his continued detention in jail, being denied bail on health grounds again and again.

Moneycontrol News
July 06, 2021 / 08:03 PM IST
Stan Swamy (Image: Screen grab from the last video shared by Swamy before being arrested by the NIA)

Stan Swamy (Image: Screen grab from the last video shared by Swamy before being arrested by the NIA)

A day after the death of 84-year-old Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy, 10 Opposition leaders including Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind about the “inhuman treatment” that was meted out to the deceased activist.

The other signatories are Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav, Communist Party of India leader D Raja and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury.

The Opposition leaders sought the President’s intervention in holding the concerned authorities/persons accountable for “foisting false cases” on Father Stan Swamy and his continued detention in jail, being denied bail on health grounds again and again.

The letter written by the Opposition leaders to President Kovind read: “We are urging your immediate intervention as the President of India to direct ‘your government’ to act against those responsible for foisting false cases on him, his continued detention in jail and inhuman treatment. They must be held accountable. It is now incumbent that all those jailed in the Bhima Koregaon case and other detenues under politically motivated cases, misusing draconian laws like UAPA, sedition, etc be released forthwith.”

The letter added: “We the undersigned leaders of major opposition parties are writing to you in deep anguish expressing our intense grief and outrage at the death of Father Stan Swamy under custody.”

Close

Related stories

(With ANI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Father Stan Swamy #Opposition leader #President Ram Nath Kovind
first published: Jul 6, 2021 08:03 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.