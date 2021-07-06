Opposition leaders write to President about ‘inhuman treatment’ of Father Stan Swamy

Stan Swamy (Image: Screen grab from the last video shared by Swamy before being arrested by the NIA)

A day after the death of 84-year-old Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy, 10 Opposition leaders including Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind about the “inhuman treatment” that was meted out to the deceased activist.

The other signatories are Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav, Communist Party of India leader D Raja and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury.

The Opposition leaders sought the President’s intervention in holding the concerned authorities/persons accountable for “foisting false cases” on Father Stan Swamy and his continued detention in jail, being denied bail on health grounds again and again.

The letter written by the Opposition leaders to President Kovind read: “We are urging your immediate intervention as the President of India to direct ‘your government’ to act against those responsible for foisting false cases on him, his continued detention in jail and inhuman treatment. They must be held accountable. It is now incumbent that all those jailed in the Bhima Koregaon case and other detenues under politically motivated cases, misusing draconian laws like UAPA, sedition, etc be released forthwith.”

The letter added: “We the undersigned leaders of major opposition parties are writing to you in deep anguish expressing our intense grief and outrage at the death of Father Stan Swamy under custody.”

