Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Opposition leaders to attend AAP's mega rally in Delhi today

With months to go for the Lok Sabha polls, the rally would serve to bring Opposition leaders together in firming up a Mahagathbandhan to take on the BJP-led NDA

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image: Opposition leaders at Mamata Banerjee's rally in Kolkata, West Bengal on January 19, 2019
File image: Opposition leaders at Mamata Banerjee's rally in Kolkata, West Bengal on January 19, 2019
In yet another show of strength against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Opposition leaders are all set to meet at a mega rally at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi on February 13 and seek to corner the Modi government on various issues.

The rally is being organised by the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is critical of the BJP and its leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its chief, Amit Shah.

Who is attending?

AAP Delhi Convenor Gopal Rai told PTI that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar would attend the rally.

Leaders from the Samajwadi Party (SP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and other parties would address the mega rally, he said.

Asked if Congress president Rahul Gandhi would also attend the rally, Rai said an invite was sent to him, adding that the AAP had invited all the opposition leaders who had gathered at a mega anti-BJP rally convened by Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Banerjee in Kolkata in January.

Sources said with months to go for the general election, the rally would serve to bring the opposition leaders together in firming up a Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) to challenge the BJP and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners.

There were talks of an alliance between the AAP and the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls in the national capital, but the local leadership of the latter is believed to be against it.

The AAP and the Congress have been bitter rivals in Delhi and Punjab.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 08:48 am

