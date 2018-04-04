Opposition leaders meet RS chairman, LS speaker to demand discussion on key issues

Leaders of more than a dozen opposition parties today met Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to demand a discussion on key issues of national importance.

As both houses of parliament were disrupted for the 20th day, opposition leaders, including from the Congress, BSP, SP, DMK, NCP, TMC and the Left parties, met to discuss the lack of debate, they said.

The opposition leaders also met Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to put forth their demand for a discussion on issues like the SC-ST Act, the CBSE paper leak and the PNB bank fraud.

The Congress said it would not mind if the session was extended by a day or two.

"We want to hold discussions on key issues of national importance and we also want to pass legislation. The government should take the lead in doing do. We are not averse even if the session is extended by a day or two," said Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.