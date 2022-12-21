 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Opposition leaders likely to protest in Parliament complex to demand discussion on border tensions with China

Dec 21, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has invited like-minded opposition leaders to join the protest in front of the Gandhi statue at 10:15 am, they said.

Leaders of various opposition parties are likely to stage a protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the Parliament complex on Wednesday to demand a discussion on the border tensions between India and China, sources said.

Around 12 parties are expected to participate in the protest, according to the sources.

Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the India-China border tensions and the latest Chinese transgressions since the Winter Session started on December 7.

