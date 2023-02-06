Opposition leaders hold protest in Parliament premises on Adani issue

Leaders of 16 opposition parties met here on Monday morning to coordinate their joint strategy in the House on the Adani issue and held a protest in Parliament premises demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the matter.

Among the parties that participated in the meeting held in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge were the Congress, DMK, NCP, BRS, JDU, SP, CPM, CPI, JMM, RLD, RSP, AAP, IUML, RJD and Shiv Sena.

Trinamool Congress members skipped the meeting of opposition leaders but joined the protests by opposition leaders outside Gandhi statue in Parliament complex.

Raising slogans, opposition MPs held a banner that read "we demand JPC or SC monitored probe on Adani scandal".

Party sources said the opposition will ask for adjournment motion to be taken up in the House and that no other business be taken up other than Adani scam issue.

Read More

The opposition parties have alleged that the recent meltdown in Adani Group shares is a scam that involves common people's money as public sector LIC and SBI have invested in them.

The Adani group has maintained it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

Congress MP and Whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore has given a notice for adjournment of the house for raising the Adani issue.

"The House should come forward to discuss the matter keeping aside other routine business, and should constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee to investigate further in this matter. The House should also direct the prime minister to disclose the actual loss of public money to the nation through this House," Tagore said in his adjournment notice.

Congress MP and Whip in Rajya Sabha Syed Naseer Hussain has also given a notice under Rule 267 for suspension of business to discuss the Adani issue.

"That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the issue of frauds in investment by LIC, SBI, public sector banks and other financial institutions losing market value, endangering the hard-earned savings of crores of Indians," he said in the notice.

Congress MPs in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari and Amee Yajnik have also given adjournment notices under Rule 267 to discuss the Adani issue and investments by LIC and SBI into the group.

BRS MPs in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have also given adjournment notices on the Adani issue.