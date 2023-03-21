 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Opposition leaders hold protest in Parliament House complex over Adani issue

PTI
Mar 21, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

TMC MPs held a separate protest in Parliament complex and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi break his silence on the Adani issue.

Several opposition party leaders on Tuesday held a protest in the corridors of Parliament House and raised slogans demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.  They also hung a banner that read "We want JPC" from the first floor of Parliament building.

Accusing the government of helping businessman Gautam Adani by not ordering a probe into allegations of fraud levelled against his group, the party demanded that Adani be arrested.

Leaders of opposition parties had earlier met in Parliament complex and decided to press for a JPC probe into the Adani issue.