Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 04:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Opposition leaders have come together out of fear of Narendra Modi: Smriti Irani

Irani mocked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for trying to forge an alliance with the Congress, who, she said, was once tortured during her days in Congress.

Smriti Irani
Taking a dig at the Kolkata rally of opposition parties, Union minister Smriti Irani on January 23 said the leaders who opposed each other all their lives have come together to serve their own "personal interests" and "out of fear of Narendra Modi".

"West Bengal witnessed a peculiar situation where people (opposition leaders) came together on a political platform. They have nothing to do with the development of the people," Irani said addressing BJP's 'Ganatantra Bachao' rally here.

"They (opposition leaders) came together out of fear of Narendra Modi. They came together to serve their personal interests. They have opposed each other all their lives but have come together in order to stop the developmental process initiated by Narendra Modi," she said.

Irani mocked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for trying to forge an alliance with the Congress, who, she said, was once tortured during her days in Congress.
