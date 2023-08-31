Opposition has come together to save Constitution, democracy: INDIA alliance leaders

RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, party leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury and CPI's D Raja at INDIA alliance meeting (PTI Photo)

Leaders of the Opposition's INDIA alliance on Thursday said they have come together to save the Constitution and democracy in the country, and would evolve a common program as they prepare to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A two-day meet of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is being held at Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai. Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav said the need of the hour is to strengthen the unity and sovereignty of the country, and protect the Constitution and democracy.

"The Modi government has failed to address the issues of poverty, unemployment and welfare of farmers. At the INDIA alliance meet, we will work on evolving a common programme. We have to contest elections one-on-one (put up common candidates against the BJP)," the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said.Yadav's son and deputy chief minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav said the Maha Gathbandhan came to power in Bihar last August and Lalu Prasad Yadav and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar decided to work on getting all like-minded parties on board for a larger Opposition alliance.

"A year later, we are meeting in Mumbai for the third time as an INDIA alliance," he said.People wanted a proper alternative and the INDIA alliance is offering it, Tejashwi Yadav said, adding that people will give a befitting reply to "those who divide society."

"People will not forgive us if we don't meet their expectations," the RJD leader added.Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti said the youth were the strength of the country. "Leaders from Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh worked to give direction to the youth and set up institutions like JNU, IIMs, ISRO," she said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the formation of the INDIA alliance is aimed at saving the country."The country's federal structure is under threat. States which don't give a mandate to them (BJP) are being harassed. Alliance is not to increase or decrease the number of seats but to save the country," he said.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said parties taking part in the meeting will deliberate on their views about the country, its democracy and the Constitution.Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha said the BJP fears the INDIA alliance.

"They have hatred for the word INDIA and are even linking the name to a terror outfit. It is not just hatred but also fear about (what) if the alliance succeeds," he said.Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said the INDIA alliance leaders have come together to protect democracy and the Constitution.

RJD leader Manoj Jha said the alliance is working to unite the country. It is not just a coalition of parties but that of ideas, he said.The country needs healing, and this coalition is for rebuilding the nation and showing mirror to the ruling party, Jha added.

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said people's response to INDIA has unnerved the prime minister and the BJP.Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Supriya Sule said the INDIA alliance faces the challenge of repairing the damage done by the policies of the Narendra Modi government which has resulted in inflation and unemployment.

"The BJP has a problem with the name of our alliance. It means we are doing well," she said.