you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 01:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Opposition demands statement by PM Modi on Kashmir mediation issue

On demands that the prime minister make a statement in the upper house, Naqvi said the Opposition cannot dictate terms.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM on July 23 as the Opposition created uproar and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement on US President Donald Trump's claim on the issue of Kashmir mediation.

As soon as the Upper House assembled for Question Hour mentions, members of all opposition parties, including the Congress, SP, BSP, DMK, TMC and CPI(M), were on their feet and demanded that the prime minister should come to the House and explain.

They even raised slogans like, 'We want an answer from the Prime Minister' and 'PM should come to the House'.

With Deputy Chairman Harivansh continuing with the Question Hour, members from Congress, AAP and CPI (M) came into the well of the House and raised slogans. Members of SP, TMC and DMK continued to be on their feet.

Amid uproar, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who is also the minority affairs minister, rued that opposition parties do not trust their prime minister and government.

The External Affairs Minister has given a clear statement on the matter, he said, terming the opposition as "arrogant" and "irresponsible".

The statement made by Jaishankar is a collective response of the government, Naqvi said.

Harivansh urged members to return to their seats and let the Question Hour continue. As opposition members did not heed to his request, the Deputy Chairman adjourned the House till 2 PM.

Earlier the House was adjourned till noon as opposition protested over the issue and sought a reply of the prime minister.

Amid the chaos, some members asked supplementary questions related to the power sector and Power Minister R K Singh made a reply which could not be heard in the din.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 01:20 pm

