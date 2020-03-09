Opposition demands detained J&K leaders' immediate release

"There are growing assaults on democratic norms, fundamental rights and civic liberties of citizens," a joint statement by Opposition leaders said. "As a result, dissent is not only being stifled, but the avenues of raising critical voices are also being systematically muted."
The Opposition on March 9 demanded immediate release of all political detainees in Jammu and Kashmir, especially three former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.
Nothing exemplifies this more starkly than the continuing detention on "flimsiest of grounds" of three former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers for over seven months.
