Opposition bloc 'INDIA' unites for 2024 elections, announces key initiatives

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the country is already "one" and no one is questioning that.

In its third meeting held in Mumbai, the Opposition bloc Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) passed three resolutions on September 1. During the two-day summit, all parties initiated discussions on important subjects such as seat-sharing, formation of different committees, and starting election rallies.

Here are the 10 key points from the joint statement of the Opposition parties:

The INDIA alliance parties have decided to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together 'as far as possible'.

INDIA congratulated ISRO on its successful completion of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission.

The bloc announced a 14-member coordination committee that will act as the ‘highest decision-making body’. The leaders of the panel include KC Venugopal (INC), Sharad Pawar (NCP), TR Baalu (DMK), Hemant Soren (JMM), Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena UBT), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), Raghav Chaddha (AAP), Javed Ali Khan (SP), Lallan Singh (JDU), D Raja (CPI), Omar Abdullah (NC), Mehbooba Mufti (PDP), and CPI (M) will provide the name of its member later.

Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Bihar Chief Minister, are not part of the coordination panel.

Seat-sharing arrangements will be initiated immediately and scheduled to be completed by September 30 in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take.

INDIA members will soon begin organizing public rallies in different parts of the country on issues of public concern and importance.

Campaigns will be launched on the theme of "Judega Bharat, Jiteega India" in different languages.

Four sub-groups in the alliance have also formed, each with separate responsibilities.

Leaders of the INDIA coalition claimed that many more parties are likely to join their ranks.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has urged the leaders to formulate bullet points to devise the bloc's common agenda.

"We should be prepared for attacks, raids, and arrests in the coming months due to the government's vendetta politics," says Kharge.

The INDIA bloc's first meeting was held in Patna in June, while the second one took place in Bengaluru in mid-July. The name INDIA, which stands for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, was finalized in the Bengaluru meeting.