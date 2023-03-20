 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Opposition blames govt for impasse in Parliament

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST

Speaking to reporter outside Parliament House, Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari claimed nothing happens in the BJP without the directions of the prime minister.

Parliament

Several opposition parties on Monday accused the government of stalling Parliament and finding ways to divert attention from the opposition demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe (JPC) into the Adani issue.

Leaders of opposition parties, including those from the Congress, DMK, RJD, CPI-M, CPI, NCP, JDU, AAP, and Shiv Sena, met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament House complex in the morning and coordinated their strategy on the demand for a JPC into the Adani issue. They later addressed the media after the first adjournment of both houses.

Despite several attempts our demand for a JPC is not being accepted, he said.