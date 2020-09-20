Opposition, BJP accuse each other of 'killing democracy' as Rajya Sabha too passes farm bills

The way the government got the two farm bills passed was "against the democratic process" and it would go down as a dark day in history, the Opposition said on September 20 after the Rajya Sabha cleared the two pieces of legislation that aim to liberalise the farm sector.

The Lok Sabha passed the two bills on September 17 that saw Shiromani Akali Dal leader and minister of food processing industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal quit the Cabinet in protest.

"This day will go down in history as black day. The way these bills have been passed goes against democratic processes and amounts to killing democracy. Twelve Opposition parties have moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman," Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Ahmed Patel said.

The bills were passed by voice vote amid ruckus by the Opposition parties, which had rushed to the well and reportedly tried to tear the rule book.



Delhi: Rajya Sabha MPs of Opposition parties protest at the Parliament premises after the House passed Farmers' and Produce Trade & Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Bill, 2020 & Farmers (Empowerment & Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance & Farm Services Bill, 2020 today. pic.twitter.com/WZpygnV9pR

— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

"He (Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh) should safeguard the democratic traditions but instead, his attitude today harmed the democratic traditions and processes. So we have decided to move a no-confidence motion against him," Patel added.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), too, alleged that the Opposition had "murdered" democracy by creating ruckus in the Upper House.

"The Opposition murdered democracy. We condemn this. This is an insult to people's mandate. Congress and TMC think they are the 'Badshahs'. The ruling party and the government will not budge to this," Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

Also read: Congress, states, Planning Commission all wanted agri reforms; what changed now?

The Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, had been passed by the Lok Sabha on September 17, amid a walkout by Opposition.

A third bill, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, was listed but not taken up by the House. The three bills are meant to replace ordinances promulgated by the Centre in June.

These bills seek to provide barrier-free trade to farmers, allowing them to sell produce outside notified farm mandis and empower them to enter into farming agreements with private players prior to production for sale of agri-produce. However, protesting farmers claim that the move will "corporatise" the agriculture sector and cripple them financially.

The government claims these initiatives will help farmers get better prices for their crops, by legalising contract farming, for instance.

Opposition parties such as the Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Trinamool Congress had opposed these bills.