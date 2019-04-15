App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 08:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Opposition alliance's mahagiravat certain: PM Modi

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assailed BSP supremo Mayawati for seeking votes for a candidate who had called BR Ambedkar a 'land mafia', and also attacked the opposition alliance, saying the 'mahamilavat' will face a "mahagiravat"-- a grand fall.

Addressing a poll rally in Moradabad, over 350 km from here, Modi claimed there was a wave across the country in favour of the BJP and opposition grouping's "survival is difficult".

"Mahamilavat ka mahagiravat tay hai (the grand fall of the highly adulterated alliance is certain)," he said.

The Prime Minister has been slamming the opposition alliance terming them 'Mahamilavat'.

Modi said the Uttar Pradesh alliance partners the SP and the BSP are facing "existential crisis" and, therefore, they have "put behind all the expletives" they used against each other.

"Now, they have coined a new slogan -- 'mera bhi maaf, tumhara bhi maaf, varna ho jayenge donon saaf' (Let's forgive each other else both of us will be wiped out)," Modi said.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party is contesting 38 Lok Sabha seats, while the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded candidates on 37 parliamentary constituencies.

There are three Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidates in the poll fray from the state. The alliance has not fielded any candidate on Rae Bareli and Amethi, the two Congress' bastions.

Referring to the seat-sharing arrangement between the SP and the BSP, Modi said, "For forming a government at the Centre, 272 seats in the Lok Sabha are needed. Those who are fighting on 40 seats, will they bag 272 seats?"

"They are only befooling you," Modi said. "UP will completely finish the half-half people from the state."

Modi alleged the SP and the BSP have become "contractors" of their vote banks and "selling" and "transferring" them to each other.

He also attacked Mayawati over her party's support to SP's Rampur candidate Azam Khan.

"Mayawati is today seeking votes for the candidate who had termed Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar as a 'bhoo-mafia' (land mafia) and had encroached Dalit hamlets in the name of a university," the prime minister alleged.

Khan had in 2016 allegedly termed the Father of the Constitution as someone who "grabs land". An FIR was registered against him two years later.

Modi said, "These are the same people who had once said that Mayawati will meet the same fate as Saddam Hussein. Mayawati is seeking votes a person who did not approve of garlanding the statue of Ambedkar."

Taking a jibe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, the prime minister said, "Has babua forgotten the act of Mayawati who had once talked about sending Mulayam Singh Yadav to a mental asylum. Today, an elephant is riding the cycle, and the chowkidar (watchman, as Modi often refers to himself) is the target."

'Elephant' is the poll symbol for the BSP while 'cycle' is allotted to SP.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 08:25 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

