Opposition alliance 'INDIA' to hold next meet in Mumbai; coordination committee to be set up

Leaders of 26 parties attended the Opposition meet in Bengaluru

Leaders of 26 Opposition parties, who met in Bengaluru on July 18, announced they would hold their next meeting in Mumbai, where the alliance will finalise members of the coordination committee.

The alliance, with consensus of all 26 political parties, has been named as 'INDIA' or the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance.

The Opposition leaders said that an 11-member coordination committee will be set up to facilitate the alliance's working, and "members of the committee will be decided in the next meeting".

"This was our second successful meeting today. The country is our family and we are fighting together to save our family. The next meeting of this alliance will be in Mumbai," Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the alliance of the 26 Opposition parties has rattled the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the extend that they are "trying to revive" the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Referring to the NDA meeting called by the BJP in the national capital today, Kharge said, "NDA is holding a meeting with 30 parties. I have not heard about so many parties in India. Earlier, they didn't hold any meetings but now they are meeting one by one (with NDA parties) PM Modi is now afraid of Opposition parties".

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who also attended the meeting in Bengaluru, said the fight is not between two political formations but "it is to defend the idea of India".

"If you will see history, you will find that nobody has been able to fight the idea of India. It's a fight between the idea of India and Narendra Modi," he added.

The parties that attended the Opposition meeting included Congress, RJD, JD(U), AAP, Shiv Sena (UBT), CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), NCP (Sharad Pawar), SP, DMK and IUML, among others.